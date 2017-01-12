The Whole Wide World

In the midst of my grandmother’s final days, I couldn’t help but think about how different her life had been from mine, how everything she had been through had made things possible for me, my sister, our cousins. I received the news of her passing in Porto, on New Year’s Day. It pained me to be on the other side of the world, away from family in both the US and Hong Kong, away from friends even. Yet at the same time, I thought about how far we had come, as a family, that I was able to be there, a spur of the moment trip to Portugal over my holiday.

My grandmother never left China, never left Hong Kong really. Growing up, even after my family moved to the States, our vacations were rare, and quite modest. A few road trips to Las Vegas, a couple up to San Francisco, once over to Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park. Our big getaway was out to New York and DC – but the primary purpose of that trip was to deal with immigration paperwork. That was about the extent of it. My parents always provided for us, and I never was left wanting of anything. But luxury was unknown to us: we rented instead of owned, moved around a bunch to save. And we rarely traveled.

I was at a museum in Paris during what turned out to be the last conversation I had with my grandmother. There, I was spending the holidays with my best friend – she a half-Spanish French native whom I had met in Tokyo. In Porto about a week later, I reflected on the moment, the trip, and I thought too about my last couple of months working in Geneva. I had been to Brussels and Rome, spent a weekend with a good friend from the US over in Barcelona. I didn’t think about this in a self-indulgent way. Rather, I thought about the fact that I was able to see so much, and experience so much, on behalf of my grandmother, on behalf of my parents.

I never once took for granted what I had gained because of my family’s move to the US. Still, I don’t know that I ever envisioned what my life was going to be like when I grew up. Until the point of graduate school, I never really thought about what my life could be. Even as my personal travel expanded, it never quite seemed like real life. Things only felt different, I think, when it was my studies – my work – that opened up the world. Conferences in Chicago and New Orleans, in Seoul and Berlin. Field work in New York, Geneva, and Vienna. The world simultaneously became bigger and smaller, less bounded but more accessible.

I have admittedly struggled with expat life at times, as has been well documented on these pages. These recent weeks in particular have provided plenty of triggers too. Missing the holidays, the milestones, the passings. Just watching La La Land this past weekend, seeing the spirit, the hope and beauty, the melancholy of the city I grew up in, captured onscreen – it made me yearn for life back “home,” for the experience of being there. But I don’t think I would prefer that alternative, don’t think that I would be happier being in LA, or even the US. In fact, at this stage of my life (however long it may last), I can say resoundingly that this is not the case.

Perhaps it has to do with my tendency to settle, to be comfortable. Even in Japan, in a shoebox apartment with a modest fellowship stipend, with no hope for professional progress and almost no love life, I became a little too content. So maybe the inherent discomfort of being an expat is the very thing I need, at least for now. A friend once suggested that expats are generally people who are in search of something, who lack something in their lives. I suppose I’m still at that stage, still searching. But what I’ve found so far has propelled me a bit in my life, has challenged me in ways I could never have conceived. The places I’ve been, the things I’ve done – those are just the bonuses.

The people I’ve met – they’re at the core of it. I have learned so much, even from one-off dates and from fleeting encounters, but especially from the kindred souls I will forever hold close to my heart. I have a friend in Hong Kong who still tells me regularly she misses our days as graduate fellows in Boston. A Japanese friend in Singapore who checked in on me every time he was in Tokyo, even if he had to meet with luggage in tow. The couple who I spent a full week with in a studio in Paris, nonstop, on their holiday; the aforementioned best friend who invited me to all her family functions. They are in my life because of a confluence of coincidence*, but also fundamentally because I moved from comfort.

*”Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world”

When I told my mom about my trip to Rome, she asked how long the flight was from Geneva. She asked a few more questions about Italy in general – something my sister and I both picked up on. They, along with my brother-in-law, were to visit me in Switzerland later in the year. After the conversation, my sister arranged to put Venice on their itinerary too. I think about that. I think about the hundreds of places my sister has been to in her life. I think about my mom, who was a homemaker until we moved to the States, who then – and to this day – would have to wake up before the crack of dawn to get to her blue-collar job six days a week. And I think about her being able to see Italy and Switzerland and France and Japan. I think about my grandmother.

Leaving Los Angeles was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Being an expat continues to be the privilege of my life. I know it. I just have to remind myself of it sometimes.

